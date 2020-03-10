A female teacher in Lagos Nigeria has been picked up by police for continuously stealing and eating food meant for pupils of the school she teaches in.

Esther Akpan who teachers at God’s Grace and Mercy School, a private school in Lagos is said to have incessantly collected the pupil’s food and ate, starving them in the process.

BestNewsGH.com is informed several parents reported the conduct of the teacher to the proprietor of the school who triggered an investigation, leading to the arrest of the Ms. Esther Akpan.

This website is told the culprit was caught red-handed on camera while having a go with the children’s food.

She confessed to the crime saying “I take most of the food and snacks of the kids home while I eat some in the school. I promise not to repeat such anymore, it’s the devil’s handiwork.’’

The Proprietor of the school, Mr Patrick Osakwe commenting on the matter said ” I’ve never owed any of my workers their salaries, in fact on every Monday, I give each teacher 1,000 naira which is not part of their salaries. I pay them well and most of them go home with the school bus, I see no reason why she should have indulged herself in such mess.’’