The Wa Circuit has passed judgement on a chilling case in which two men violently assaulted and defiled a 15-year-old girl in the Upper West Regional apital.

The court on Monday sentenced 26-year-old Rashid Munjameu to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour, for assaulting and defiling the Junior High School pupil.

The Court presided over by Justice Baah Forson Adjapong, sentenced Munjameu to two years and 15 years imprisonment on both charges, which are to run concurrently.

Principal State Attorney, Saeed Abdul Shakur, told the court that sometime in 2019, the accused person and his friend, who is on the run, offered to give a lift to the victim who was heading to the Naa Sidiki Bomi II Park to attend a programme.

The girl accepted the offer and sandwiching her on the motorbike they drove her towards the park, but on reaching the Wa office of the Ghana Highway Authority, the two men failed to drop off the victim at her destination.

According to the Principal State Attorney, they made a detour and headed to the Adabiya Basic School compound where the two accused persons assaulted and forcibly had sex with her.

They took off the veil of the victim and used it to tie her hands and pushed her pants into her mouth to prevent her from shouting for help, before they had sex with her in turns.

The two men after the act, left the helpless victim at the scene and fled with the motorbike.

The distraught girl was, however, spotted by some passersby who helped her to get home.

A report was lodged with the police leading to the arrest of Munjameu while the second suspect, who is yet to be named, is on the run.

Munjameu pleaded guilty for the charge of assault and was convicted to two years imprisonment in hard labour. The court, however, continued the trial on the charge of defilement.

After over a year of the trial, he was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour.