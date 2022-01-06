A British national who allegedly assaulted an officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and a journalist working with a Sunyani-based local radio station in the Bono region has been arrested by the Police in Sunyani.

Christopher Francis Cook, the Chief Executive Officer of the Penwood Farm Shop, allegedly hit the forehead of Assistant Station Officer (ASO) Bright Asamoah with a sharp object and slapped Kwabena Danso-Dapaa, a Journalist.

The suspect, who operates a mini restaurant around his shop in Sunyani, has since been placed in police custody, pending further investigations.

The Assistant Divisional Fire Officer (ADO) Nasser Bediako, the Bono Regional Safety Officer of the GNFS said the incident happened around 2 pm on Wednesday, January 5, saying ASO Asamoah had since been provided with police medical report.

The victims were part of a team of police and fire personnel who visited the suspect’s restaurant, as part of the GNFS’s routine exercise to ensure supermarkets, restaurants, shops and drinking spots in the Municipality complied with fire safety measures.

ADO Bediako said the team had earlier visited the restaurant and officially written to the suspect to acquire fire extinguishers to secure the place which he (suspect) failed to do.

“So when the team visited the facility, they realized it did not meet fire safety standards, and in an attempt to close the restaurant, the suspect picked a quarrel and assaulted the fire officer and the Journalist who was also conducting an interview”, he added.

When contacted, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Bono Regional Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the story and added the suspect had since been granted police inquiry bail