Police in the Central Region have arrested four persons suspected to have tied a 23-year-old man and clubbed him to death.

Nana Kofi Amangu, Kwamena Sasan, Kwame Sersah, and Akwasi Essuman, all residents of Breman Kuntunase were said to have attacked and killed Kwaku Nkrumah at Beposo near Kuntenase.

According to the Police, the suspects tied the Kwaku Nkrumah with a rope, hit him with clubs until he became unconscious and died later.

Police, upon receipt of the report, proceeded to the scene where the bloody body of the deceased was found lying in a supine position covered with an old mat.

An inspection conducted by the police revealed ropes made with mosquito net stained with blood lying by the body.

Additionally, clubs with bloodstains were found scattered around the body, believed to have been used by the suspects in beating the deceased.

Upon a close inspection of the body, the police uncovered his head was swollen and marks of violence all over the body.

“Blood was found oozing from the ears and nostrils of the deceased. Photographs were taken at the scene, and the body was later deposited at Our lady of Grace Hospital Mortuary Breman Asikuma for preservation and autopsy,” the Police Directorate of Public Affairs in the Central Region noted.

Meanwhile, the four arrested suspects have been detained to assist the police with investigations.