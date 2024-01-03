In efforts to maintain peace and uphold security measures in the region, the Nkwanta South police in the Oti Region have apprehended 21 individuals for violating curfew regulations.

These 21 individuals were taken into custody after being found outside during the designated curfew hours and are scheduled to face potential charges in the Dambai Circuit.

On November 21, 2023, the Minister for the Interior, acting on the advice of the Oti Regional Security Council and through an Executive Instrument, implemented a curfew in Nkwanta Township within the Oti Region, effective from 5:00 pm to 6:00 am.

This decision was prompted by a tragic incident involving the loss of 12 lives in a recent shooting in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

In addition to the fatalities, five individuals sustained injuries in the district due to an unrelated robbery, with one recorded casualty.

To further ensure public safety, a prohibition has been enforced on the carrying of arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons.

The district is currently experiencing heightened security measures with a significant police presence.