Inaki Williams is set to join Black Stars camp on Thursday after recovering from an illness, his club, Athletic Bilbao, has confirmed.

The striker contracted an illness earlier this week which stopped him from travelling to the camp of the team.

The club in an earlier statement said Williams would need rest after the assessment.

However, after recovering from the illness, the Ghana striker is now expected to join the camp of the team in Kumasi on Thursday.

“Iñaki Williams has been assessed by Athletic Club’s medical services, who have confirmed the striker has recovered from the illness suffered during the last few days,” the club said in a statement.

“Iñaki will travel to Ghana on Thursday morning to join the Blackstars’ training camp ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.”

The Black Stars however opened camp in Kumasi on Tuesday, January 2. The team held their first training at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese with 24 players with Joran Ayew, and Richard Ofori also yet to team up with the rest of the team.

The Black Stars as part of their preparations will take on Namibia in a friendly game on January 8 at the Baba Yara Stadium before departing for Ivory Coast in two days.

Ghana is in Group B for the tournament and will face Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique in the tournament which gets underway from January 13 to February 11.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.