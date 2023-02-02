The Ghana Police Service has arrested 12 members of an organised crime syndicate for their involvement in a series of carjacking and robbery incidents.

The suspects are Prince Opuni, Kwabena Kyei Barfour, Jeffrey Dwomoh alias Jeff, Clifford Opoku alias Spider, Samuel Adom, William Ansah, Bernard Adu Gyamfi, Anthony Tawiah alias Wizzy, Andrew Kwame Owusu, Musah Sulley, Yaw Acheampong, Charles Lotherford.

The Police in a press release issued on Wednesday, February 1, said the suspects operate with guns, attack their victims and take over their cars which they then sell to others.

“The Police have arrested twelve people who are members of an organized crime syndicate involved in a series of carjacking, robbery and murder incidents across three regions of the country.

“The arrests follow a sustained, intelligence-led operation by a special Police team which mounted surveillance on the activities of the gang between July 2022 and January 2023 in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern regions,” excerpts of the statement read.

The Police also added that their investigations have revealed that one of the suspects has shot and killed one of his victims.

“Investigations into the activities of the syndicate revealed that suspect, Jeffery Dwomoh, shot and killed one of his victims, during one of the carjacking expeditions at Brofoyedru near Ahenema Kokoben.”

According to the release by the Police, an amount of GH¢10,010 was retrieved from the suspects.

“During the operation, the police recovered ten (10) vehicles, believed to have been snatched by the gang from their victims.

“The Police also retrieved two foreign pistols, one revolver with ten (10) rounds of 38 special ammunition and a Rugger foreign pistol with eleven (11) rounds of 9mm ammunition, together with a cash sum of Ten Thousand and Ten Ghana Cedis (GH₵10,010.00),” the statement from the Police added.

The statement concluded that “all twelve (12) suspects are in Police custody and efforts are underway to arrest one other suspect who, Police have reason to believe, facilitates double vehicle documentation for the syndicate.”

Below is the full statement