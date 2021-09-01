“Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold”, was the description of the current state of the Peoples National Convention (PNC) by flagbearer hopeful, Samson Asaki Awingobite.

According to him, the confusion in the party is bound to escalate if the Council of Elders does not intervene.

Mr Awingobite’s comments come after a press conference at the PNC’s National headquarters at Abavana in Accra was marred by the conducts of some aggrieved members.

Some party executives alleged to be supporters of embattled General Secretary of the party, Janet Asana Nabla, stormed the event to disrupt it.

But for the timely intervention of the police, both the National Executives and media would have been held hostage by the angry supporters.

Mrs Janet Nabla insists her suspension as General Secretary is illegal, vowing to fight until she is reinstated.

Reacting to the incident on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Samson Asaki Awingobite said the PNC has lost its image in society now.

As a political party working to be an alternative to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), he stated, “internal wrangling should be the last thing on our minds”.

As an immediate measure, the flagbearer hopeful called for an end to the media battle to bring some sanity to the party.

“I’m calling on the Council of Elders to move in now and rescue the party from going into the ditch” Mr Awingobite appealed.

