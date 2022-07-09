The Nsawam Circuit Court has sentenced a 32-year-old plumber to three years in prison for stealing parts of a transformer belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The convict, Kwaku Ampomah was charged with strings of charges including intention to steal and causing damage to the ECG transformer.

He was convicted on his own plea by the court, presided over by Ellen Vivian Amoah.

Brief facts

Per the facts of the case, the suspect, who is a plumber based in Tema, went with one Tupak, an electrician now at large to work for a client in Tema.

After the work, the two, according to prosecutors, agreed to go and steal the ECG property.

Consequently, the two decided to go to Nsawam to carry out the operation.

Upon arrival, the prosecution said they sat somewhere and took some drinks after which they decided to go to Yawkro to commit the crime.