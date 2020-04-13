Well, men will be men always, just that the modern ones are snazzier and wittier. And, when we say snazzy, we definitely include the modern Indian groom who tries everything to complement his ladylove on their d-day.

In times of quarantine, it’s always refreshing to go back to some old pictures and get style goals and if you are planning to get married as soon as things get better, then there’s a groom you need to look at for style inspiration!

We are talking about Los Angeles based actor/blogger Nikhil Dhawan, who set a prototype of how a modern groom should dress up on his wedding day.



The handsome NRI dressed to kill in a classic ivory sherwani with silver buttons by none other than ace couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee. He teamed it up with a trademark floral safa by the designer. Nikhil accessorised the look with an elegant emerald mala.



That was not all, his beautiful bride, Reema Dutt, picked a stunning shade of orange for the day wedding in Mexico. Her lehenga featured golden embellishments and she styled it with two dupattas, one on her shoulders and one as a veil over her head.



We loved this beautiful couple’s wedding ensembles, tell us how did you like them in the comment section below.

Images courtesy: JC Castillo Weddings

Photographer: Gareth Davies Photography