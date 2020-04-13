Some residents of Prampram have demonstrated against the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) decision to hand over the Prampram Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence for use as a coronavirus isolation centre.

The GFA on Saturday, April 11 released a statement indicating they will be willing to give the 1,000-bed facility to the government should the need arise for them to use it in the fight against the pandemic.

“Through our Medical Committee, we have gotten in touch with the authorities to make them aware that our facility at Prampram is available for use,” said General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo.

“The Centre of Excellence is spacious and we think the facility can be of great help to the government in this challenging time,” the GFA said.

READ ALSO

However, some youth at Prampram say they won’t allow the government to use the facility which is in their community.

According to them, it would be dangerous for their families if infected patients are brought there since the disease is highly infectious and contagious.

The government has in the last couple of days struggled to find places to use as isolation centres as Ghana’s case count rises.

When approved, the Centre could serve patients from Greater Accra, Eastern and Volta regions, taking into consideration its strategic location.

This week, some residents in Cape Coast protested alleged plans to use the St. Augustine’s College as an isolation centre.

Ghana has so far recorded 506 cases of Covid-19.