Edinson Cavani headed a dramatic last-gasp winner for Manchester United that came back from two goals down to win 3-2 at Southampton.

United started brightly but were caught cold from a superb corner from James Ward-Prowse in the 23rd minute, with Jan Bednarek flicking home at the near post before set-piece expert Ward-Prowse curled a David Beckham-esque free-kick past a stunned David de Gea to make it two.

De Gea was not able to continue in the second half, with Dean Henderson coming on, but it was another half-time change, Cavani, who changed the game, as he first set up Bruno Fernandes to get United back in it just before the hour mark, before popping up with his second Premier League goal in the 74th minute to level thing up.

And El Matador was not done there, as he headed an injury-time winner to ensure United picked up a club-record eighth successive Premier League away win in enthralling style to move up to seventh in the table.

With no Paul Pogba in the United squad, Donny van de Beek was given his first league start for United, with the Dutchman instrumental in United’s early domination, but against the run of play, United were caught cold by Ward-Prowse’s brilliant corner, Bednarek nipping in at the near post.

United then should have equalised, with Alex McCarthy making a superb double save to deny Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes before Ward-Prowse scored his ninth goal direct from a free-kick – Beckham is the only Englishman with more in the Premier League – curling the ball just inside the post.

De Gea injured his knee clattering into the post as he tried to save Ward Prowse’s strike, with Henderson coming on, along with the man who did not even have his boots tied for the first 30 seconds after joining the action. Cavani was simply offering Saints a brief reprieve.

Cavani’s cross for Fernandes’ goal was inch-perfect, as was the timing of his run to get on the end of Fernandes’ cross-cum-shot as he headed United level.

Saints were retreating and retreating and always looked susceptible to a winner from United, who came from behind to beat Saints for the 10th time in the Premier League, thanks to the evergreen Cavani.