Manchester United made it three wins in a row as they beat struggling Leicester 1-0.

The home side were extremely flat in the first-half and played with a lack of intensity as the Red Devils looked comfortable breaking the deadlock after 23 minutes when Jadon Sancho scored.

Leicester’s defence was nowhere to be seen as Marcus Rashford slid Sancho in, who went round Danny Ward and slotted home.

Brendan Rodgers’ team improved in the second half as United lost their way a little but Leicester still struggled to create any big chances in what was a scrappy game with little goal-mouth action.

The win for Man United puts them up to 5th with three wins but Leicester remain in last place with just one point from five matches.