Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has melted the hearts of fans and followers with an apology post to her Nollywood colleagues, Funke Akindele and Rukky Sanda.

The apology to the duo, according to Miss Appiah, is over her failure to wish them as they turned a year older on August 23 and 24 respectively.

Taking to Instagram, the renowned actress shared photos of Funke and Rukky to wish them a successful year ahead.

Funke Akindele (L) and Rukky Sanda (R).

Stating it was hard for her to believe she forgot about the day, she asked them to forgive her.

She wrote: I can’t believe I forgot your birthday. Please accept my apologies, and I wish you both a blessed and happy year to come. Belated happy birthday @funkejenifaakindele @rukkysanda.

Following her post, the celebrants have taken to her comment section to appreciate her for the love.

Funke wrote: My boo. Thanks a lot. ❤️❤️ while Rukky’s response also read: Jackkkkk*** my darling, thanks baby. No need for apologies your heart is Gold. Tz all that counts*** Love u baby. Kisses.

Fans and followers, who have been left in awe, have commended the actresses for reacting with love emojis.