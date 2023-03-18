SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 28 action from the 2022-23 Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 March 2023.

DStv and GOtv is the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The pick of Premier League matches this weekend arrives on the afternoon of Sunday 19 March, as Arsenal play host to Crystal Palace for a London derby. The Gunners are chasing the title with gusto and will need a win over the Eagles – managed by the last captain to lift the Premier League trophy for them, Patrick Vieira – to keep on track for glory.

“Really important because it creates more belief in the players, around the club and externally. But I had the belief the players could do it. It was coming back to some details and basics that get games away from us that we made much more,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The round opens on Friday night with Nottingham Forest tackling Newcastle United and looking to keep up their strong record at the City Ground, while the pick of late afternoon kick-offs on Saturday sees Leeds United looking to keep up their fight for survival when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

“Of course, we need to improve many things,” said Whites manager Javi Gracia. “But if we analyse our performances, there are many promising signs. We must show character and attitude.”

Saturday’s late kick-off pits Chelsea against Everton at Stamford Bridge. It’s been a forgettable season for the Blues, but even more so for the Toffees, who are scrapping to avoid relegation and are hoping that Sean Dyche’s no-nonsense approach saves them from the drop.

“I think the resilience [of his side] has been pretty good… individual errors are not helpful and they change the look of how it is. We eradicate them and we are already looking better. Of course, we have to take them out,” said Dyche.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the best football action on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

Premier League broadcast details, 17-19 March 2023

All times CAT

Friday 17 March

22:00: Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football

Saturday 18 March

17:00: Aston Villa v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

17:00: Brentford v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

17:00: Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 2, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

17:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

19:30: Chelsea v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 19 March

16:00: Arsenal v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Postponed due to FA Cup quarterfinals:

– Liverpool v Fulham

– Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

– Manchester City v West Ham United