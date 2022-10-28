SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 14 action from the 2022-23 Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 29 to Sunday 30 October 2022.

The pick of Premier League matches for this round is the meeting of Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield on Saturday evening. Recent meetings of these two teams have produced plenty of goals (18 in four Premier League matches since Leeds returned to the top flight in 2020) and they will hopefully continue that trend in this clash.

The Whites’ defender Pascal Struijk has called on his side to be more clinical and determined in their performances: “We need to get better and hold onto results or make the difference even bigger, so that if teams pull a goal back, we are still winning.”

Saturday opens with Leicester City welcoming Manchester City to the King Power Stadium in an early-afternoon clash, with Foxes attacker Kelechi Iheanacho hoping to sting his former club, while the mid-afternoon kick-offs are headlined by Chelsea manager Graham Potter heading back to Brighton & Hove Albion.

“I had a fantastic spell with Brighton and I cannot speak highly enough of the club, the players, administrators and especially the supporters,” said Potter. “But we go there with the ambition of winning a football match, and emotions need to be put aside as far as possible.”

Saturday also features Fulham hosting Everton and Bournemouth looking to upset Tottenham Hotspur at home, while Sunday’s action is headlined by West Ham United visiting Manchester United, and preceded by Arsenal hosting Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium, where the atmosphere has never been better under the leadership of manager Mikel Arteta.

“For me, bringing the club together is much more powerful,” said the Spaniard. “We have a club that was in a difficult state, with a lot of cracks with a lot of division. When people who have been here for 30 years who are emotionally attached to the club come to me and say: Listen, I’ve never seen this before. I never felt that unity across the club. I never felt that unity. With our supporters.”

Premier League broadcast details, 29-30 October 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 29 October

13:30: Leicester City v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:00: Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

16:00: Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Crystal Palace v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport Action

16:00: Newcastle United v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport Maximo 1

18:30: Fulham v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

20:45: Liverpool v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 30 October