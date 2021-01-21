Paul Pogba scored a superb winner as Manchester United reclaimed top spot in the Premier League by coming from behind for a club-record equalling away win at Fulham.

In what is becoming a familiar pattern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on the road this season, they fell behind, with Ademola Lookman beating the offside trap before firing in an angled drive.

But for the seventh time away from Old Trafford in 2020-21, United found a winning response, courtesy of a gift from their opponents and a bit of magic from their French midfielder.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has been a good addition for the Cottagers but in dropping Bruno Fernandes’ cross at the feet of Edinson Cavani, he gifted his former Paris St-Germain team-mate the simplest of equalisers.

And on the hour mark, Pogba stepped up to decide the contest, firing a superb angled drive across the diving Areola and into the far corner from 20 yards.

The win extends United’s unbeaten run away from home in the league to 17 games and more importantly takes them to 40 points, two more than both Leicester and Manchester City, who had briefly taken top spot from the Foxes with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Fulham remain in the bottom three, four points behind 17th-placed Burnley.