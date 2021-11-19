Arsenal have been handed a huge boost ahead of their game against Liverpool this weekend as Thomas Partey is “fit and available” to feature.

The Ghana midfielder suffered an ankle injury which ruled him out of the first three games of the Gunners.

After recovering from that injury, Partey started to enjoy life in London as he featured in seven consecutive league games scoring his first goal for the club in the process.

The 28-year-old has been key to Arsenal’s resurgence after a slow start but picked up a minor groin injury before the recent international break.

As a result, the former Atletico Madrid star missed the Premier League game at home to Watford.

Despite the knock, Partey still received a call up to the Black Stars for their crucial World Cup qualifiers, but he eventually decided to stay and work on his fitness.

However, the club has confirmed that the midfielder is among the players fit to feature against Jurgen Klopp’s side.