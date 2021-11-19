Dancehall superstar, Stonebwoy, has hinted that but for the grace of God, he would have given up on music when he faced many setbacks during his early days.

He made the disclosure while speaking in an exclusive interview on London-based Capital Xtra ahead of his Anloga Junction UK Tour which begins this weekend.

Stonebwoy said he made spirituality his foundation and even when he felt he could not dominate, God never gave up on him.

Stonebwoy said upon careful orientation of his life, he came to a conclusion that God left him in a position where all he had was music, and that is the reason he pursued and dominated at a time when there were many talented acts.

He likened himself to the Biblical Moses who initially had self-doubt, but with the encouragement and guidance of God, was able to free and lead generations to a promised land.

The BHIM nation boss said he connects his musical journey in the same manner, and that is why he evolved from a lad roaming at Ashaiman to an artiste resting effortlessly on trend tables and billboards as well as bagging major awards.

Stonebwoy said this is the reason he blessed the name of the Imperial Majesty, God Almighty.