Premier League action will be taking centre stage courtesy of SuperSport, with fixtures available and running from Saturday 2 to Monday 4 March 2024.

The Supa+ package gives access to the Premier League.

The headliner on Saturday afternoon is when Nottingham Forest welcomes Liverpool to their territory and the stakes are high for both teams. Forest have their sights set on top-flight survival and the Reds have all eyes on the Premier League title after winning the Carabao Cup. And of course, the team is definitely still on a high with manager Jurgen Klopp saying that it was “easily the most special trophy I have ever won.”

The late match on Saturday is another potential thriller, as Luton Town welcome Aston Villa to Kenilworth Road. The Hatters were strongly tipped to be relegated at the end of the season, and though a drop back to the Championship is still likely on the cards, the very fact that they are well into the second half of the campaign and still have a shot at survival is a major credit to manager Rob Edwards.

Sunday’s action opens with Burnley hosting Bournemouth, before the headline clash of the round, the Manchester Derby, which sees Manchester City host Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium. The Citizens are chasing an unprecedented fourth successive league title, while the Red Devils – who have shown some glimpses of improved form in recent times – would love to put a major dent in their arch-rivals’ ambition.

“Everything is so difficult in this business, what we [have] done in the past doesn’t guarantee anything. You have to do all the things again every three days to stay there until the end. What I like is that we are still there,” said City manager Pep Guardiola.

The round closes out on Monday evening with Sheffield United hosting title hopefuls at Bramall Lane – as Arsenal hope that they can capitalise on any potential slip ups from their rivals through the weekend.

Don't dare to miss the best football action on GOtv!

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 2 March

17:00: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

19:30: Luton Town v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Sunday 3 March

15:00: Burnley v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

17:30: Manchester City v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Monday 4 March

22:00: Sheffield United v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League