Manchester United remain top of the Premier League table after holding champions Liverpool to a goalless draw in what could still prove to be a significant contest in this season’s title race.

The Red Devils had the better openings but soaked up plenty of pressure and overall Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be content with a stalemate that sees his side edge two points clear of second-placed Leicester City.

Liverpool are a point further off the summit in third spot but could drop to fourth if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace in the late kickoff.

The home side dominated the first period and will have been disappointed not to have opened the scoring through Roberto Firmino, who wasted a number of half chances.

United rarely threatened but went closest to breaking the deadlock when Bruno Fernandes curved free-kick inches wide.

The pattern continued after the break but Liverpool’s attack again failed to ignite despite the prompting of Thiago Alcantara, who was impressive on his belated Anfield bow.

United almost nicked it late on but Alisson produced super saves to keep out both Fernandes and Paul Pogba.

Next up, Liverpool will aim to end a four-match winless run when they host Burnley on Thursday while United visit Fulham on Wednesday.