Manchester United came from behind to deal Tottenham’s top-four hopes a major blow with a 3-1 victory in a match tainted by more VAR controversy.

A lacklustre first period burst into life in dramatic fashion on 34 minutes when Edinson Cavani tucked home Paul Pogba’s pass. However, a VAR review resulted in the referee harshly ruling out the strike for a foul on Son Heung-min by Scott McTominay in the build-up.

Son then duly rubbed salt in the visitors’ wounds just minutes later when he capped his first start since recovering from a hamstring injury by firing home Lucas Moura’s unselfish pass.

United responded in the right manner and deservedly levelled on 57 minutes when Fred smashed in the rebound after Hugo Lloris had made a fine save to deny Cavani.

The visitors continued to look the better side and it was probably quite fitting that Cavani was the man to turn it around with a superb diving header 11 minutes from time before substitute Mason Greenwood made sure of the points in injury time.

The result sees Spurs stay seventh, but they are now six points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham.

United, who are seven points ahead of third-placed Leicester, extend their unbeaten away run in the league to 23 matches and cut the gap to leaders Manchester City to 11 points with a game in hand.

The Red Devils will now switch their attention to the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final at home to Granada on Thursday night. Spurs visit Everton in the Premier League on Friday.