It was a weekend which set up nicely for Asante Kotoko as the Porcupine Warriors were the only side in the top four to pick up a victory.

New signing Andy Kumi continued with his impressive start by grabbing the opener for Kotoko.

Berekum Chelsea missed a penalty and a late goal from Godfred Asiamah secured all three points for the Porcupines.

The result sends Kotoko to the summit of the Ghana Premier League table.

Karela’s poor start to the second round continued as they lost 2-0 to Inter Allies.

It was a fourth home victory for Inter Allies who needed all three points considering their relegation candidates picked up wins.

Goals from Suleman Nafiu and Stephen Armah ensured that Inter Allies picked up all three points.

Karela now fall into third place, two points behind leaders Asante Kotoko.

Great Olympics also slipped into second after a disappointing performance against Legon Cities.

The Royals remained compact and were clinical winning 2-0.

Second-half goals from Nicholas Mensah and Jonah Attuquaye gave Bashir Hayford a much-needed win.

Legon Cities remain four points above the relegation zone but Olympics fell from first place to second.

Aduana Stars needed goals and went into the market for Benjamin Tweneboah during the second transfer window.

The former Elmina Sharks forward announced himself by scoring a brace for Aduana against King Faisal.

Prince Acquah increased Aduana’s tally on the day but Isaac Frimpong scored a consolation for King Faisal.

Tweneboah wasn’t the only signing to steal the headlines on Sunday afternoon.

Ahmed Toure, who also joined Medeama during the second transfer window, scored a brace against Dreams FC.

In a must-win game for Medeama, Toure popped up with a goal in each half to move the Mauve and Yellows into the top four.

Dreams had to end the game with 10 men as Farhadu Suleiman was shown a straight red card in the first half.

In other results, WAFA climbed into the top 10 after a narrow 1-0 victory over Bechem United.

A first-half goal from Lawrence Agyekum was enough for the Sogakope-based club to get their first win in three games.