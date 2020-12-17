Liverpool moved clear at the top of the Premier League as a late header from Roberto Firmino saw them beat title rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Anfield.

The home side paid a fine tribute to their former manager, the late great Gerard Houllier ahead of kick off and they reacted by bursting out of the traps.

In fact, Liverpool completely dominated the first half and deservedly led through Mohamed Salah’s deflected 26th-minute opener.

However, Spurs did put one superb move together and that was all it took to see them go in level at the break. Giovani Lo Celso sprung the Reds offside trap, releasing Son Heung-min to charge clear and fire home his 11th Premier League goal of the campaign.

READ ALSO

Liverpool handed a league debut to 19-year-old Rhys Williams in place of the injured Joel Matip, but his big night almost turned sour within seconds of the restart. The young defender’s miscued header fell kindly for Steven Bergwijn but he fired wide of the far post after bursting into the area.

Bergwijn then saw a shot crash back off the post while Sadio Mane clipped the bar at the other end as both sides missed chances to snare the initiative.

The Reds continued to probe and found a way to move three points clear at the summit right at the end when Firmino’s header flew into the top corner.

Tottenham will now look to regroup prior to hosting Leicester on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp’s champions visit Crystal Palace on Saturday.