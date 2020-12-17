Southampton’s and Arsenal fought out a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium tonight, with the home side holding out despite going down to ten men just after the hour.

The two teams were in contrasting form beforehand and that was reflected in their respective performances in the first half. The visitors were noticeably more confident and took the lead after 18 minutes when former Arsenal player Theo Walcott calmly scooped a shot over Bernd Leno.

Arsenal equalised early in the second half, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finishing smartly after good work by Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah.

Gabriel was then red-carded for Arsenal which put the home side under serious pressure in the final half an hour.

Even so, both sides might have won it as Nathan Redmond and Rob Holding both hit the woodwork.

The draw keeps Arsenal in 15th in the league while Southampton have moved up, temporarily at least, to third.