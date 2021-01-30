Gabriel Jesus’ 10th-minute goal was enough to give Premier League leaders Manchester City victory over Sheffield United at the Etihad Stadium.

The Blades never looked like repeating the victory in Manchester they enjoyed over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on Wednesday night.

The goal came after Ferran Torres bamboozled Ethan Ampadu and Jayden Bogle on the City right flank before squaring for Jesus all alone on the six-yard box and he slotted home low past Aaron Ramsdale.

READ ALSO

City failed to create clear-cut chances thereafter and had a late scare when John Fleck’s 25-yard strike had Ederson scrambling across his line in fear as the ball flashes just wide of the target.

The win, the 12th in succession, keeps City’s title charge on track while the Blades remain 10 points away from safety at the foot of the table.