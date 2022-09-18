Erling Haaland continued his impressive scoring run as Manchester City went back to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable win against 10-man Wolves at Molineux.

The hosts had only touched the ball once before Jack Grealish put City in front after just 55 seconds.

Haaland scored for the seventh consecutive game and took his tally to 14 in the past nine when he doubled the visitors’ advantage with a long-range effort after 16 minutes.

A spirited Wolves continued to try and attack, even after Nathan Collins was sent off for a high first-half tackle on Grealish.

However, with Raul Jimenez missing through injury and new arrival Diego Costa not deemed fit enough for any involvement beyond meeting some fans before the game, they never looked likely to add to their paltry tally of three league goals.

By contrast, City have 23, with Phil Foden completing their victory by flicking home Kevin de Bruyne’s low cross midway through the second half.