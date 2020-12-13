Mohamed Salah came to the rescue as Liverpool edged level on points with leaders Tottenham once again courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Fulham.

The Egyptian fired home his 13th goal of the season from the penalty spot 11 minutes from time after the hosts had threatened a surprise.

The Cottagers stormed out of the traps and kept the returning Alisson busy in a one-sided opening. Liverpool survived a VAR-check for a Fulham penalty but deservedly fell behind on 25 minutes when Bobby De Cordova-Reid rifled in a stunning 20-yard drive.

The Premier League champions then suffered another injury blow when they withdrew Joel Matip with a back problem at the break.

The visitors improved as the game wore on and snatched a share of the spoils late in the contest when Salah converted a spot-kick that was awarded when Gini Wijnaldum’s free-kick hit an arm in the wall.

The result means the second-placed Merseysiders are behind Jose Mourinho’s Spurs on goal difference and welcome the Lilywhites to Anfield for a mouthwatering clash on Wednesday night. Fulham stay 17th and host Brighton next.