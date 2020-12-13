Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (2nd R) celebrates with Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson after scoring their first goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League football match between Fulham and Liverpool at Cra Image credit: Getty Images
Mohamed Salah came to the rescue as Liverpool edged level on points with leaders Tottenham once again courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Fulham.

The Egyptian fired home his 13th goal of the season from the penalty spot 11 minutes from time after the hosts had threatened a surprise.

The Cottagers stormed out of the traps and kept the returning Alisson busy in a one-sided opening. Liverpool survived a VAR-check for a Fulham penalty but deservedly fell behind on 25 minutes when Bobby De Cordova-Reid rifled in a stunning 20-yard drive.

The Premier League champions then suffered another injury blow when they withdrew Joel Matip with a back problem at the break.

The visitors improved as the game wore on and snatched a share of the spoils late in the contest when Salah converted a spot-kick that was awarded when Gini Wijnaldum’s free-kick hit an arm in the wall.

The result means the second-placed Merseysiders are behind Jose Mourinho’s Spurs on goal difference and welcome the Lilywhites to Anfield for a mouthwatering clash on Wednesday night. Fulham stay 17th and host Brighton next.




