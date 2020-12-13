Columbus Crew captain, Jonathan Mensah has written his name in the club’s history as he is the first African to lift the Major League Soccer (MLS) Cup for the Black & Gold.

Crew beat Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Saturday night to win their second MLS championship.

A brace from Lucas Zelarayan and a goal from Derrick Etienne was enough to ensure that Mensah will be lifting the trophy at the end of the game.

Zelarayan’s first goal was assisted by Ghanaian full-back Harrison Afful who also had an outstanding season in the MLS.

Mensah played every minute of the 2020 MLS regular season and was named in the MLS Team Of The Year following his standout performances.

The 30-year-old, who was appointed Crew captain of the club prior to the 2020 season opener, was also very influential in the finals and thanked the fans for their support.

The former AshGold defender assisted the only goal in the MLS Conference Finals and helped his side keep a clean sheet in the final against Seattle Sounders.

READ ALSO

Mensah celebrated with Ghanaian compatriots Harrison Afful and Emmanuel Boateng after Crew’s triumph.

Harrison Afful second from left and Emmanuel Boateng at the center all celebrated Crew’s title.