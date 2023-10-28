Eddie Nketiah scored his first Premier League hat-trick as Arsenal extended their unbeaten start to the season with victory over Sheffield United at Emirates Stadium.

He opened the scoring with a deft touch and swivelled finish after Declan Rice’s threaded ball caught out the United defence.

Nketiah’s thumping effort into the roof of the net increased Arsenal’s lead against bottom-of-the-table United.

A sensational strike from 25 yards completed a perfect afternoon for the England forward Nketiah, who has five league goals this season, all of which have come at home.

Fabio Vieira scored a late penalty after the video assistant referee (VAR) adjudged Oliver Norwood to have fouled him inside the area.

Takehiro Tomiyasu got on the end of a flick from Mohamed Elneny and poked home from a corner in stoppage time.

Victory lifted Arsenal up to second in the table, two points behind north London rivals Tottenham.

The Gunners are unbeaten in 19 home games against United in all competitions since 1971.

Once they got in front, it seemed there would only be one outcome.

United keeper Wes Foderingham saved fierce efforts from Gabriel Martinelli and Ben White as Arsenal asserted their dominance.