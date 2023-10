Jude Bellingham scored an incredible equaliser and a 92nd-minute winner to help Real Madrid come from behind to beat rivals Barcelona on his first El Clasico appearance.

Ilkay Gundogan’s first Barca goal had put the hosts ahead after six minutes.

But Bellingham smashed a sensational leveller in the 68th minute, finding the top corner from 30 yards out.

The England midfielder then netted an injury-time volley to continue his fairytale start to his Real career.

Bellingham, 20, now has 14 goals in 16 matches for club and country this season.

Los Blancos’ win meant they moved above Girona on goal difference at the top of La Liga, and four points clear of third-placed Barcelona.