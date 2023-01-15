Brighton moved above Liverpool in the Premier League standings as Solly March’s double and a late Danny Welbeck strike condemned Jurgen Klopp’s side to a dismal defeat at Amex Stadium.

March converted Kaoru Mitoma’s low cross to give the home side a deserved lead after the returning Alexis Mac Allister had intercepted Joel Matip’s loose pass.

The winger then doubled the hosts’ advantage with a fabulous left-footed strike from Evan Ferguson’s through-ball.

Second-half substitute Welbeck capped a magnificent Brighton display with a superb finish past Alisson after flicking the ball over Joe Gomez.

Roberto de Zerbi’s team dominated the first half but failed to convert their pressure into goals, Trent Alexander-Arnold blocking March’s effort near the goal line and the lively Mitoma poking wide from a tight angle.

Brighton thought they had won a penalty shortly before the break when March went to ground in the area under Alisson’s challenge, but referee Darren England overturned his initial decision to award a spot-kick after consulting with VAR.

It mattered little, however, as March netted his third and fourth goals of the campaign before Welbeck struck to lift Brighton up to seventh – one place and two points above their opponents.