Managers of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) say they are satisfied with the projects in the Ahafo Region funded by the country’s petroleum revenue.

At a public forum in Goaso attended by chiefs, the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), clergy, and other stakeholders, the Technical Manager at PIAC, Mark Agyemang, explained to Adom News that, after inspecting petroleum-funded projects such as the new administration block for Ahafo RCC, the Regional Police Command and residences for officers, residences for the Ahafo Minister and senior officers at the RCC, and the Regional Agric Directorate and his residence, they are happy with how the work has been done, although some projects are yet to be completed.

He, however, indicated that although PIAC is okay with the inspection, it is unhappy with the work of the contractor working on the Regional Police Command office; therefore, the contractor needs to improve upon his work.

He assured stakeholders in the region that their views and comments raised at the open forum would be sent to Parliament to be addressed as expected.

The Paramount Chief of Ahafo Ntotroso, Barima Twereko Ampem, who chaired the forum, thanked PIAC for sensitizing them on issues related to the funds from the country’s petroleum revenue and what the region has benefited from it.

He used the opportunity to appeal to the government to do more in terms of development for the region since it’s a newly created one and lacks many things to accelerate development.

