Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan and Caveman CEO, Anthony Dzamefe have unveiled the first of three limited-edition customized 24 Karat surgical steel watches.

The watch, first of the three watches dubbed “Golden 3 Legacy”, was presented at the launch of his book, ‘LEGYANDARY’, on April 30.

It is speculated to cost between GH₵120,000 to GH₵150,000 each for the three limited editions of Caveman watches.

The images of the watch which surfaced online is a 24Kt 3 surgical steel watch case, which shows the date of Gyan’s book launch, and a customized tourbillion movement featuring a 24Hr revolving jet and a cowry.

The watch

From the CEO of Caveman Watches’ twitter page, a picture post reveals some watchmaking procedures, which feature Gyan and the founder of the watch brand, Anthony Dzamefe.

The watch features a cowry powdered constellation dial garnished with Asamoah Gyan’s signature and a robust, luxurious handmade leather strap.

The watch was displayed in a piano wood box signed by the former Black Stars striker himself.

According to sources, the watch was handmade in collaboration with Asamoah Gyan and Kels Media to immortalize his legacy in conjunction with the launch of his book, “LEGYANDARY.”