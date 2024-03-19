The 13th African Games once again showcased an impressive demonstration of talent from athletes representing their respective countries.

Prior to the ongoing sporting events held across the various cities in Ghana, the University of Ghana Sports Stadium hosted an exhilarating athletics competition that captivated audiences and supporters.

The games commenced in the early hours of Monday, March 18, 2024, and continued into the evening, featuring events such as the 100m heat, 400m heat, 800m, 4x400m relay, 1500m, 100m hurdles, high jump and discus.

Myjoyonlines’ photojournalist, David Andoh was present at the event and captured these remarkable photos.