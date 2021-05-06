Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has stirred mixed reactions on social media after posing with Ghana’s ‘tallest man’ Sulemana Abdul-Samed.

The Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament met Abdul-Samed as part of his tour of the five Northern Regions.

In the photo, the two, clad in nose masks, wore African print shirts on black trousers as they pose for the camera.

The ‘tallest man’ is suffering from suspected gigantism which causes abnormal growth, notably in height.

The lawmaker in an attempt to reach him raised his hand.

However, the addition of his hand could still not match up with his height.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Sulemana Abdul-Samed

He took to his Facebook page to share the photo which has generated hilarious reactions over the difference in their height.