Herbert Mensah, the newly elected President of Rugby Africa (www.RugbyAfrique.com), the continental governing body for rugby in Africa, participated in a one-to-one fireside chat at the 2023 Africa Investment Forum (AIF) on Thursday, November 10 in Marrakech, Morocco. Championed by the African Development Bank and seven other founding partners (Africa50, Africa Finance Corporation, Afreximbank, Development Bank of Southern Africa, European Investment Bank, Islamic Development Bank and Trade and Development Bank), the Africa Investment Forum is Africa’s investment marketplace to accelerate transactions to close Africa’s investment gaps.

Founded in 2018, the Africa Investment Forum has mobilized nearly $143 billion in investment interest.

In the discussion, Rugby Africa President encouraged the investment of sport across Africa, emphasizing the importance of investment opportunities emerging from the continent itself.

