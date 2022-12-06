The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has dismissed reports that mobile subscribers without a Ghana Card which is the main document for the SIM card re-registration have had their numbers deactivated.

There is growing frustration among affected customers at the various centres over their inability to make calls, use data and mobile money transactions after their SIM cards were deactivated.

This was after telecommunication networks on Thursday, December 1, began applying sanctions to unregistered subscribers.

But responding to some of these concerns raised by Asawase Member of Parliament (MP), Muntaka Mubarak, the Ablekuma West MP indicated that was not the situation.

Mr Mubarak, who was incensed, stated he cannot fathom how one of his SIMs had been blocked though he had duly registered.

“People who did not have Ghana Cards have had their cards blocked, and I said No, that has not happened. It is those who have completed the first phase of the exercise by linking their cards to the SIM cards but had not gone on to do the biometric capture that has had their SIM cards blocked,” she explained.

ALSO READ:

Ghana Card remains only ID for SIM registration – NCA

Ursula Owusu sends important message to persons who have not registered their SIM cards

SIM card registration: Don’t blame service providers if…Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Madam Owusu-Ekuful also blamed the Minority for the challenges associated with the process, stating they incited their members not to register for the Ghana card.