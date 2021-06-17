Practitioners in the pest and vector control business have launched an Association to regulate their activities.

The Association termed ‘Pest and Vector control Association of Ghana (PEVAG)’ was formed in March 2020 and currently has over 150 member companies nationwide, and aims to bring together the various industry players, ensure standardisation, help improve their operations through capacity building, and solidify the efforts of state agencies to combat the increasing rate of pest and vector infestation in our cities.

Over the years, there has been an overwhelming increase in pests and vectors in major towns and cities due to the urbanisation and globalisation which sometimes leads to overcrowding. This has contributed significantly to the spread of preventable diseases and death.

Against this background, the PEVAG was officially unveilled on Tuesday, June 25, 2021 in Accra by the Jospong Group of Companies/Zoomlion to deal with the challenges associated with pests and vector control in the country.

The Minister for Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman Manu, called on all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to prioritise the pest and vector control management in their respective Assemblies.

He said current happenings in the global arena warrant the prioritisation of pests and Vector control before they get out of hand.

The Health Minister however emphasised that there is a need to regulate the Association’s work in order to get the desired results.

He indicated that the formation of PEVAG is in furtherance of government’s commitment to curb the increase of pests and pathogens in the country.

He later expressed optimism about capacity building for the members, which he said will help in streamlining their activities.

Mr. Agyemang Manu therefore commended the Association for its objective, adding that “The ministry is ready to work with all stakeholders on creating an enabling environment to increase public private partnerships”.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Mayor of Accra Nii Adjei Sowah emphasised: “Today is a very important day for those of us who manage many markets and big towns in the country, where oftentimes we have had to fumigate the markets”.

According to him, the Association will go a long way to help regulate the services of pest and vector control officers in the country.

“Pest and vector control is good, but as we don’t know the chemical used in their work there is a need for standardisation and regularisation of their services,” the Mayor stressed

He indicated that he was at the forefront with Zoomlion during the disinfection exercise, adding that he is optimistic about the Association’s formation and the benefits which will be derived from it.

The Mayor therefore expressed his commitment to support work of the PEVAG in order for them to achieve their goal.

On his part, the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies/Zoomlion Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong explained that the Association’s ultimate goal is to protect the interests of Ghanaians.

He said the Association will enable members to be equipped with all the pest and vector control rudiments as they go about their activities .

He said all members will be trained and certified, as well as linked to institutions for businesses .

Dr. Agyepong later commended President Akufo-Addo for having faith in the private sector, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic is subsiding due to the efforts of government in getting local companies to disinfect.

“The COVID-19 situation has immensely improved. This achievement is due to the remarkable efforts by government in using the local companies. I want to commend the president for this,” Dr. Agyepong stressed.

He also commended the Health Minister for his efforts at combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, the evidence is that the disease is under control due to the hard work of the Health Minister,” he averred.

The launch was graced by the Ministry of Local government and Rural Development and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), represented by Mr. Frank Rajja and Mr. Ebenezer Appah Sampong respectively – who both expressed their commitment to support PEVAG achieve their utmost objective of fighting pests and vectors to protect the citizenry.