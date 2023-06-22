Residents of Glefe near Dansoman in the Ablekuma West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region are protesting the decision by the Municipal Assembly to turn the lagoon into a dumpsite.

According to them, building in and around the lagoon were demolished with the Assembly claiming the exercise was to protect the water body.

They indicated that there were also plans to build a recreational facility around the lagoon to boost local tourism.

But two years after the demolishing, residents claim the Assembly has decided to turn the Glefe Lagoon into dumping site.

They said majority of waste management companies in Accra dump refuse near the lagoon – a situation they believe can cause a pandemic in the area.

Some of the people shared their sentiments on People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

They noted that the pollution and dumping of solid waste in the lagoon have resulted in the outbreak of cholera, malaria and typhoid in the area.

Already, they said majority of residents have been diagnosed with typhoid fever due to their proximity to the lagoon which is now a dumpsite.

“Our children have been infected with typhoid because of this dumping site. We are really suffering here in Glefe,” a woman bemoaned.

The stench from the lagoon, they added, have polluted the atmosphere forcing some residents to abandon their homes.

They said all attempts to get the Ablekuma West Municipality and the Member of Parliament, Ursula Owusu Ekuful to find a lasting solution to the problem have proven futile.

Glefe residents have, therefore, resolved to take the law into their own hands and prevent waste companies from dumping refuse in the lagoon.