Angry residents of Ghetsile in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra region are up in alms against government over the poor state of their roads.

Dubbed: ‘abortion” roads, they claim pregnant women go into forced labour when they ply the route.

This has made it difficult for residents to commute outside the community to Ashaiman and Tema and other communities.

Distraught drivers and okada riders on People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, complained of chronic waist pains due to the bad roads in the area.

Aside buying spare parts on daily basis, the drivers said they are forced to sell their cars to scrap dealers due to their deteriorating state.

“I have sold four of my cars to scrap dealers just this year because of this bad road,” a driver bemoaned.

Traders in the area also shared their frustration about how the trenches-riddled roads are affecting their business.

Food vendor, Rashidatu Mohammed, blamed the nature of the road on her low sales.

She said her waakye goes waste because most of the customers don’t ply the route because of the bad nature of the roads.

The mother of seven said she cannot fend for her family due to her low sales and is even contemplating closing down because she has incurred a lot of debts.

A provisions shop owner, Auntie B said the situation is worse when it rains.

For his part, Assemblyman for Gbetsile electoral area, Abdul Rahim Yahya, said concerns by residents are justified.

He said government attempted to fix the road ahead of the 2020 general election but the contractor abandoned site after the elections.

He said he has been following up on the road issue at the Assembly to no avail.

He appealed to government to, as a matter of urgency, heed to the plea of the people and deliver on its promise.