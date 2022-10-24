The Paramount Chief of Akyem Abuakawa Traditional Area says Ghanaians who insult President Nana Akufo-Addo due to the current economic hardship are uncivilised and witches.

Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin wondered why some individuals have failed to appreciate the president for “his efforts” and contributions towards the country’s development.

According to him, those who have launched attacks, insults and booing campaigns on Mr Akufo-Addo are children of villagers.

“We should stop, we should be appreciative, we should appreciate him for his efforts; we should protect him. As for the insults, it’s for children of illiterates; if you are trained properly, you won’t do that, unless you are a witch or wizard,” he stated.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Kyebi Archdeaconry at the St. Martin Anglican Church on Sunday.

He contended that no well-nurtured individual takes pride in insulting elders, saying “if you were raised in the church, you will not insult an elder.”

Speaking at the same event to mark the end of his three-day tour of the Eastern Region, President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to have confidence in his ability to turn things around.

He was optimistic that God will help him transform the country’s ailing economy for the better.

“Let’s keep our faith in God and let’s trust God to use me to turn the fortunes of the nation around. Don’t lose faith in me; keep believing me, know that this too shall pass,” President Akufo-Addo said.