Chairman of the National Chapters Committee (NCC) of Accra Hearts of Oak, Elvis Herman, has hit back at Board Chairman, Togbe Afede following his recent comments at the club’s press conference.

The management of the club has come under series of criticisms, with calls for the heads of Vincent Sowah Odotei and Alhaji Akambi for overseeing yet another disastrous campaign in Africa.

But Togbe Afede rather hailed the two, stressing their impact has brought a lot of successes to the Club in recent years.

The supporters’ chief in an interview with TV GH disagreed with Togbe Afede, claiming that no one is bigger than the club including the executive Board Chairman.

“The NCC supports Accra Hearts of Oak and not individuals and we must also admit that the club is very big and bigger than all of us,” he said as quoted by footballghana.com.

“Infact it is even bigger than the board chairman himself. We also know that everybody shall pass and maybe Accra Hearts of Oak alone will remain and so we don’t target individuals.

“When it doesn’t go well we the supporters speak our minds but not because we don’t like some body,” he added.