Entertainment pundit, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, says gospel musician Patience Nyarko has been vindicated over her claim that fellow musician Joe Mettle is not the biggest gospel act in Ghana.

His statement comes after Billboard dropped a list of most-watched artistes on digital streaming platform YouTube, ranking the best artistes in 11 selected African countries.

Shatta Wale topped the list in Ghana with 13.26 million views and was followed by Sarkodie who garnered 11.7 million views, leaving the third position for Stonebwoy.

Diana Hamilton’s ‘Mo Ne Yo’ emerged fourth. Highlife act Kofi Kinaata covered the fifth position with four million views.

According to Mr Logic, the current statistics prove that Madam Nyarko’s recent claim that Ghanaians are over-hyping Mr Mettle is true.

I’m shocked Joe Mettle is not in there. Can we say Diana Hamilton is the biggest gospel act in Ghana? We can say that! So you see people are attacking Patience Nyarko for nothing? Why wasn’t Diana Hamilton in the argument? he queried on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz 103.9 FM, monitored by Adomonline.com.

Mr Logic explained that when some Ghanaians were trolling Madam Nyarko over her allegations, he was surprised no one brought madam Hamilton on board.

I was asking myself where is Diana Hamilton that they threw the argument beyond her? I know Joe Mettle is big but Diana was a past VGMA Gospel Musician of the Year.

Looking at the ranking she is the only one there. Does that mean Patience Nyarko has a case? Yeah seriously! That’s why it’s not good to take sides because some facts may pop up and you may be ridiculed, he told Andy Dosty.