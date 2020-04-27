Pastor launches his own app; charges church members GH₵ 34 for access

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is not letting the coronavirus get in his way of preaching. So the controversial pastor has come up with another way to help his followers watch his sermons – for a price, that is.

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader launched an app called Major 1 Connect.

The app has already been downloaded over 10,000 times on Google Play and TimesLIVE reported it costs subscribers $5.99 (GH₵ 34) a month to use it.

According to the church on Facebook, during Bushiri’s last live sermon, 7,000 Major 1 Connect users tuned in to watch him deliver the word of God.

A further six million worldwide allegedly used live broadcasts on Prophet Channel TV, YouTube and Facebook to watch the sermon.

ECG said it expects more than 25,000 people to use the app to watch the next service.

Take a look at the church’s post below:

The self-proclaimed prophet has received backlash over the past couple of weeks for trying to get money from people.

The accusations came after Bushiri asked South Africans to still give their offerings and tithes despite his church being closed due to the lockdown.