The Healing Streams Live Healing Services programme with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has traditionally served as a place for healing, hope, and miracles. It does so again this weekend.

Pastor Oyakhilome will once again bring healing to the nations through his Healing Streams Live Healing Services program from the 18th till the 20th of March 2022.

The event will be streamed on all LoveWorld TV channels and digital platforms daily at 6 PM GMT+1.

After three successful sessions last year, this marks the first edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services this year.

The programme is designed by the Holy Spirit to bring divine healing to those in need.

At the same time, it is yet another opportunity to experience testimonies of faith and triumph over sickness, infirmities and disease.

Pastor Chris aims to reach people everywhere with Healing Streams program

Since its creation, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services program has served as a place for healing, hope and miracles.

Several past participants have testified to miraculous healing after the events. A significant number of people have testified to healing just by reading the material in the Healing Streams Magazine or the marketing banners.

March 2021’s Healing Streams Live Healing Services session was translated into over 5000 languages, enabling people across the globe to participate and benefit from God’s healing words and miracles.

The power of God is expected to dominate the internet and the airwaves this weekend, bringing healing and eternal life to billions all over the world right from the comfort of their homes, offices, anywhere and everywhere.

Pastor Deola Phillips, director of the Healing School, which is organizing the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has encouraged people to participate.

“Because of the uniqueness of our gospel, we inevitably have to expand into new territories. Anyone can host a healing center anywhere; homes and offices, hospitals, even in cars. Everyone must be involved because there are people only they can reach.”

Woman healed from kidney failure

Multiple people have been healed because of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Healing Streams Live Healing Services over the past years.

One morning in 2021, 31-year-old Joy Ekpoke collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with kidney failure.

Her condition deteriorated rapidly, with several organs failing in quick succession. Hanging onto life by a thread, she participated in the Healing Streams Live Healing Services via her sister’s mobile phone.

When she awoke the next morning, the sores that covered her lower body had dried up.

Over the next few weeks, her organs recovered, and her sight was restored. Today, Joy Ekpoke is a radiant picture of divine health, and her recovery is a testimony that still amazes her medical team and countless others all over the world.

If you or anyone you know is in need of healing, do not miss this opportunity to join Pastor Chris Oyakhilome for the upcoming edition of Healing Streams Live Healing Services and be witness to miracles and grace abound.

Pastor Chris inspires people around the world

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, President of LoveWorld Incorporated, founder of the Christ Embassy church, has held several healing sessions with the Christ Embassy subsidiary, the Healing School, in the past.

Pastor, faith healer, author and television host, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has inspired millions of people worldwide with his unique telling of God’s word.

Christ Embassy has a strong presence in the pastor’s home country, Nigeria, as well as in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.

The ministry has two Healing Schools based in South Africa and Canada, where Pastor Chris holds seasonal sessions.

There, miracles were regularly performed before the travel restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic were implemented.

Since then, the Healing Streams Live Healing Services have been offered to the world for free online without diminishing the successful testimonies and healings.

In the past, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has hosted many international events and conferences that bring together thousands of Christians from all corners of the world.

He is one of the most recognizable and influential pastors in all of Nigeria and the world.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has also built a large social media following on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and his ministry’s own social network, KingsChat, which brings together the digital community of LoveWorld believers, allowing them to share, follow and engage with one another on a more spiritual level in a safe environment.

—

