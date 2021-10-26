Self-styled “prophet” Kevin O Smith, 39, and 41 members of his congregation have been arrested after two people were allegedly killed for “human sacrifice” after he told his congregation there would be a “great flood”.

Smith preached in Tooting, south London, in 2018, but his congregants in the UK are likely to be horrified at what is alleged to have since transpired.

Sources claim a 39-year-old office worker called Tanecka Gardner was the first to be killed, and was sacrificed by having her throat cut.

Friends told the Jamaica Observer she had been stocking up on “essentials” in the weeks before her death because Smith told his congregants that a flood was coming and they would all leave on an ark.

Pastor Smith was arrested after the Sunday service in which two people died.

A man was then told to strip and had his throat cut to get the “impure” blood out of his body.

Three others have been left with life-threatening injuries, and another was shot after opening fire on police who were called to the scene.

There they found more potential victims, which included naked men and animals, who had been lined up to be next, it is reported.

There were 14 children found at the scene, who have since been taken into care.

Police have since received allegations of abuse against some of the boys who were constantly seen at his side.

Jamaica’s Assistant Police Commissioner Clifford Chambers told local media: “There is information about molestation. It is a part of the investigation.”

Smith had told his congregation there was a “bloodline pollution caused by witchcraft” which he said caused evil sex dreams, it is claimed.

He ordered the congregation to go to his church in Paradise Heights in Montego Bay, Jamaica, all wearing white and leaving their phones at home wrapped in tin foil.

The portly parson also told them he would be leading them on a “Noah’s Ark” journey to salvation.

Smith wrote on Facebook : “It is a Roman Catholic sacrifice — it will have no survivors.”

The alarm is understood to have been raised by a woman who was wounded for disobeying church orders, and police believe if they hadn’t stepped in more people would have died.

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson said at the scene of the killings: “We were very concerned some form of ritualised killing was going to take place.”

Before the massacre began on Sunday he posted on Facebook: “The Ark is loading now! Leave immediately dressed in white.”

He continued: “I am His Excellency Dr Kevin O Smith D.Min, Crown Bishop and End Time Nabi . . . Conqueror Lion of the Tribe of the Judah King of Kings and Lord of Lord Yesus Christos, the One True and living God.”

He went on to prophesise an apocalypse in which “999 planes bearing the number 6 will fall from my heavens across Jamaica and the Whole World on December 2, 2021”.

The whole ordeal was said to be overseen by Smith and an off-duty police officer.

The source told The Sun : “There is huge concern that influential people — including other local police officials — were involved and that this may have happened before and gone unreported.

“The entire congregation had been called to the church and around 50 had arrived wearing white when the killing started. Scores could have died.

“They had done two days of fasting on Friday and Saturday and the ritual began on Sunday, with people lining up to board ‘the Ark’ after Smith warned a great flood was coming. Two were sacrificed before police moved in and another was shot by police after opening fire on them.

“Three more people are in hospital, one in a life-threatening condition, and more were stabbed.”

According to local media, Smith was reliant on his congregation to fund his lavish lifestyle, and was receiving over £7,000 a week in donations.

He owns a a new BMW X6 and and kitted himself out in designer clothes and jewellery, and bought a £500,000 hillside mansion complete with private swimming pool.

His followers have proven to be unwaveringly loyal in the wake of his arrest, and within just two-hours of his arrest crowd funded £22,000 for his legal fees.

Authorities have said he will be charged once they have collected enough evidence to do so.