President Nana Akufo-Addo has praised the late Ambassador, Eudora Quartey-Koranteng, who died in the service to the nation.

Until her death on October 19, 2021 in Rome, Italy, the late Quartey-Koranteng was an Ambassador Extraordinaire and Plenipotentiary to Italy who also had concurrent accreditation to Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro and the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

She is said to have suffered from a sudden cardiac arrest which claimed her life.

At a meeting with the family of the deceased at the Jubilee House a while ago, the President described the late Ambassador as an elegant and fine lady who worked very hard during her life time.

“She was a very fine woman, sophisticated, elegant lady, and a hard working person,” was how he put it.

This was when the Quartey and Koranteng families called on him to officially inform him of the passing of their relation.

The delegation was led by Nana Mfodwo Kena, Konkohene of Akuapem together with two children of the late Ambassador Quartey-Koranteng, her daughter, Regina Ohene Asante and son, Narteh Tetteh.

President Akufo-Addo said the news of her death came to him as a big shock because just a week earlier, she looked well and healthy when he met her in Serbia for the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement.

He, however, is assured the family that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would do whatever was necessary to assist to give her a dignified burial.

Two members of the late Ambassador’s family together with officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, are expected to depart from Ghana to Italy this week to go and complete all the necessary processes in order to bring the body of Ambassador Quartey-Koranteng to Ghana.

The Quartey and Koranteng families will be meeting with officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to plan a befitting funeral for the late Ambassador.

Ambassador Quartey-Koranteng was appointed by President Akufo-Addo in 2019.

She assumed office on 11 June 2019 after presenting her letters of credence to President Sergio Mattarella, in the Italian capital, Rome.

She was noted for having improved the efficiency of the mission by introducing an effective online and passport printing system.

In one year, she had installed and operationalised the embassy’s biometric passport printing system.

The Ghanaian community embraced the new regime, recording over 3,000 online passport applications in the first month alone.

Ambassador Quartey-Koranteng succeeded Paulina Patience Abayage, after she was recalled by President Akufo-Addo to serve as the Upper East Regional Minister.