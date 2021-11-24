The General Overseer of the Way of Salvation Church of Jesus Christ, Calabar, Apostle Peter Tom Udofia, has married an 18-year-old choir member of his church.

According to reports, Udofia, 63, married Sister Blessing Jeremiah Esu in a solemn ceremony in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

Though the wedding happened in October 2021, the information has now been released to the congregation and public.

Along with the information were photos from their ceremony.

A message accompanying the invitation read, “Charm is deceitful and beauty is passing but we honour the Lord who joins us together. We find favour of the Lord who blesses us. You are my Love.”

