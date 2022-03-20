When passengers boarded a commercial bus from Katiya to Nigeria, they were not prepared for the shocking incident that unfolded.

One of the passengers is reported to have died in the bus before they reached their final destination.

Identified through her ID card as Happiness, the woman, who appeared to be sleeping at the window side in the middle row of the bus, is said to have died.

A fellow passenger, who made the report in a bid to notify her relations, said all the passengers fled after noticing she was unresponsive.

She is believed to have died from an asthmatic attack, as an inhaler was found on the seat next to her.

According to the passenger, an ambulance was called to pick up her body and convey her to a morgue in Enugu, Nigeria.

